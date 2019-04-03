Sheriff’s office, TBI investigate suspicious death in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating after a man’s body was found in an apartment.

The body was found Wednesday in an apartment in the 70 block of Bradford Highway. The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a suspicious death at this time.

The sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.