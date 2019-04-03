Suspect charged in Carroll Co. fatal shooting appears in court

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A suspect appeared in court in connection with a recent Carroll County homicide.

Corey Leavitt Junior appeared in court in Carroll County Wednesday on charges stemming from the shooting death of James Kelly.

“Mr. Leavitt, sir, you are charged with reckless homicide,” Carroll County General Sessions Judge Larry Logan said.

Assistant district attorney James Webb explained the charges against Leavitt.

“The difference between that charge and for instance, first-degree premeditated murder, is that it’s the matter of intent,” Webb said. Leavitt is also charged with tampering with evidence.

“Corey Leavitt ran from the scene. He then disclosed to several individuals that picked him up that he had thrown the gun in the woods,” Logan said in court.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was unable to talk to the families of Corey Leavitt Jr. or James Kelly, but they did speak in court.

The family of Corey Leavitt is trying to find an attorney for their son, and they affirmed that they would be able to hire one.

The judge also set the bond for Corey Leavitt.

“$150,000. Will you be able to post that?” Logan asked.

“I don’t know for sure,” Leavitt said.

According to the assistant district attorney, the investigation is still ongoing.

Leavitt’s next court date has not been set.