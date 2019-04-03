UM-Lambuth approaches scholarship deadline, encourages new applicants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus wants to remind applicants about important upcoming dates.

Interested applicants to the school are still able to apply for summer classes and for admission in fall 2019.

The new student orientations occur on June 25 and August 8 this summer, and there are also scholarships still available to incoming students.

“April 30 is our scholarship deadline, so there are a number of scholarships that are still available to new students,” said Adam Johnson, a UM-Lambuth recruitment and enrollment coordinator.

Johnson says the school is expecting around 1,000 applicants for its next calendar year.