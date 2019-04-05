2 killed, 1 injured in Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were killed and another injured in a crash Thursday afternoon near Savannah.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck driven by 60-year-old Ricky Petty, of Savannah, crossed the center line on Highway 128, hitting another truck pulling a camper head-on.

Petty and the driver of the second truck, identified as 66-year-old Alfred Daigneau, of Kent, Ohio, were killed in the crash.

A passenger in Daigneau’s truck was injured.

A third vehicle involved in the crash hit the camper. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.