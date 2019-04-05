JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of runners will hit the streets of Jackson for one of Tennessee’s oldest races.

The 47th annual Andrew Jackson Marathon kicks off Saturday morning, with racers expected to start arriving at 6 a.m.

The race will offer a half marathon and a full marathon around and through the streets of Jackson.

All proceeds will benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Race organizers say they expect more than 300 racers this year.

“The runners will come in the morning. They will line up. It will be really early, so we will start the marathon at 7, and we will start the half marathon at 7:15,” race director Danny Crossett said. “Should be decent weather to start, then it’s going to warm up really fast tomorrow.”

This year, organizers are asking runners to bring a teddy bear for victims of abuse.