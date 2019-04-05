‘Black Tie and Blue Jeans’ event raises money for heart healthcare

JACKSON, Tenn. — Guests celebrated the “Black Tie and Blue Jeans’ event at the Madison Downs venue Friday night.

Attendees also enjoyed dancing with the band G3, Garry Goin Group.

“You don’t have to go anywhere else for heart healthcare. It’s right here in Jackson, Tennessee. Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, the West Tennessee Healthcare, we can take care of all of your heart needs,” said Janet Silver, co-chair for Friends of Heart.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the placement of AEDs that have been requested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.