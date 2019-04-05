‘Butterfly’s Embrace’ hosts fundraiser for siblings of children lost at birth

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local program its hosting its first fundraising event.

The event called “The Gathering: A Casual Cocktail” was held at White Oak Farms in Medina.

The West Tennessee Women’s Center Perinatal Bereavement Program, “Butterfly’s Embrace,” sponsored the event.

Organizers say the mission behind the fundraiser is to raise money for items and bags for a new project called “Sam’s Sibling Bag.”

“Our son was one and a half when our son Will died. Sam was, even though he was little, he still knew that something was off whenever his baby brother didn’t come home from the hospital, so it was important for us to create the sibling bag,” said Mary Beth Dunagan, the community liaison of Butterfly’s Embrace.

Sam’s Sibling Bag is a part of the West Tennessee Women’s Center Perinatal Bereavement Program and helps children who have lost a sibling at birth.