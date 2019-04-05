Jackson Christian School hosts semi-annual consignment sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school is looking to do some spring cleaning with their semi-annual sale.

Jackson Christian School hosts their consignment sale every fall and spring.

It will be open to the public Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday will be their half price sale from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. everything will be one dollar.

Consignors are selling items such as clothing, shoes, furniture and sports gear.

“They receive 60% of whatever they sell it for, and the school receives the other 40% that goes to benefit just different things the school might need,” consignment sale volunteer Angie Newson said.

School leaders say any donations that remain after Monday will be given to various charities.