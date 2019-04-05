Man captured after leading police on car chase, flipping car off Old Medina Rd

MEDINA, Tenn. — A man was allegedly speeding and led police on a car chase on Old Medina Road Friday night, and a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer witnessed it.

“He got out of the car and started running, they were chasing him on foot, and drove across the field and he escaped across the track,” witness Randy Kemp said.

Medina police say the man first led them on a car chase out of Jackson before crashing his vehicle in a field.

“It was passing another car and almost went airborne when it hit the hill,” Kemp said. “So that’s probably what caused the accident.”

Medina police arrested the man; however, they are not releasing his identity or his charges at this time.

“I’m kind of curious to know what he did to be driving that way and endangering other lives,” Kemp said.

Medina police say that the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the capture.

Officials couldn’t confirm what led up to the pursuit.