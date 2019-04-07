43rd annual Beautillion Scholarship Ball awards scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson area high school students were selected for college scholarships on Saturday.

Saturday’s 43rd annual Beautillion Scholarship Ball was run by Links Incorporated.

The organization consists of women of color, dedicated to sustaining the cultural and economic success of African-Americans.

Latarsha Hanna-Huff, the chair of the 2019 ball, spoke about how this event helps young college-bound men in particular.

“We give scholarship dollars for their community service, as well as entrepreneur dollars for them to be able to go into the college atmosphere with pocket change,” Hanna-Huff said.

While only three members were rewarded scholarships, all five candidates received entrepreneurship money.