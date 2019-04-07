Volunteers, church members perform community service projects

JACKSON, Tenn. – Members with a local church offered aid to their community.

More than 300 volunteers and church members from West Jackson Baptist Church moved across Jackson to conduct community service projects.

“Serve 731” is a way for West Jackson Baptist Church to help those in need and also to show appreciation for their neighbors.

Some of the projects included landscaping, working in food pantries and feeding the homeless.

“It’s important for us as followers of Christ that we show the example of serving as Christ showed, and so for us to go out and love on other people and serve them in this matter,” said missions pastor, Alan Teel. “I think it’s a huge win for the kingdom and a huge win for our Lord.”

This is the fourth year the members have taken part in serving the community.