Tree to be planted in Jackson park for ‘National Crime Victims Week’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nationally, people are remembering those who lost their lives to violent crimes in honor of Crime Victims Rights Week. Jackson city officials, law enforcement and community members will be gathering Thursday for a special ceremony.

“My life will never be the same,” Fabre Ford, mother of Javarrie ‘JoJo’ Robertson.

Fabre Ford lost her son Javarrie “JoJo” Robertson to gun violence in 2016. He was 13 years old.

“You ask God to help you on a day to day basis, and that’s how I’m able to survive,” Ford said.

On Thursday, advocates and city officials will plant a tree in Shirlene Mercer Trail Park to recognize victims.

District Attorney General Jody Pickens hopes to bring more awareness and ensure victims are never forgotten.

“Once a crime leaves the headlines, there’s still victims out there left to pick up the pieces of their lives,” Pickens said.

“For the past 11 years, the Board of Parole, and we have added partners along the way, has been planting trees in honor of victims of crime,” said Melissa McDonald, Community Director of Tennessee Board of Parole.

Trees symbolizing new beginnings, and General Pickens wants to stay away from the word ‘closure.’

“Because really when these people are victims of crime, their lives are changed forever, and they just have to find a new normal,” Pickens said.

A “new normal” is something that Ford is still getting used to.

“I lost my baby, so nothing will ever be the same,” Ford said.

On April 11, 2019, a tree will be planted at the Shirlene Mercer Trail Park at 10 a.m.