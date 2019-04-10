Two TCAT McKenzine students inducted into National Technical Honors Society

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Wednesday was a special day for two students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McKenzie.

Two students were inducted into the National Technical Honors Society Wednesday morning.

“It’s a really good way of showing our students are going above and beyond,” ITSM instructor Jon McKinney said.

The students must be nominated by an instructor, keep a grade point average and have only missed a certain number of hours during the year.

Katherine Blaylock is one of the two inductees.

“It feels good. I’m an old lady so to still be able to do that sort of thing, it does make me feel good. It gives me a little bit of pride,” Blaylock said.

Jacob Cavaness, who graduates in May, is the other.

“Overall I’ve learned that, the teachers and the faculty here, they try to push you to what you’re capable of,” Cavaness said.

The ceremony started with the history of the society and its purpose.

There are seven attributes that are looked for in students being inducted into the NTHS, and each is represented by a different candle.

The first member attribute is skill, the second member attribute is honesty and the third member attribute is service. The others include responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership.

The two inductees received plaques to note the honor.

TCAT McKenzie’s graduation will be held April 23 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie.