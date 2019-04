SOUTH JACKSON, Tenn. — One furry friend was loose in south Jackson earlier today.

A goat was spotted running free around Herron Grove Road Thursday afternoon.

The goat apparently escaped from its owner in a nearby parking lot.

The owner and others attempted to capture the goat when it ran into the nearby forest.

They set up a cage and tried to lure it with food.

As of 6 p.m., the goat has yet to be caught.