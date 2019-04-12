JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones announces resignation

WEST JACKSON, Tenn.– Many parents and Jackson Madison County school board members are still reeling in shock after a local superintendent decides to step down.

“I regret to hear that Dr. Jones has officially tendered his resignation,” said school board chair Kevin Alexander. “I appreciate his tenure and all that he has accomplished in the last 2 years.”

Troy Miller is a parent with two children in the Jackson Madison County school system. He says this resignation leaves him with questions regarding the future.

“He was doing things that they had never done before like implementing curriculum,” said Miller. “What’s going to happen with that? Are we going to have to start all over again and do something different? What’s going to happen?”

Jones released a statement Friday afternoon, saying in part “There is a fundamental divide between what I see as my role as superintendent and what a majority of the board believes it to be. Without the freedom to lead, a leaders purpose is lost.”

Alexander says he, along with other members of the school board, tried to persuade Dr. Jones to stay.

“I know that I have encouraged Dr. Jones to remain our Superintendent over the last few weeks,” said Jones, “as I am sure other board members have also.”

Alexander also says he plans to call a special board meeting within the next 10 days for the board to take action to accept Dr. Jones resignation, and also for a discussion concerning the course of action to fill the vacancy. Dr. Eric Jones’ last day as superintendent will be June 30th.