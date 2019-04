JACKSON, Tenn. – Saturday’s rain didn’t stop runners from lacing up their shoes for a good cause.

The Student Nurse’s Association at the University of Memphis at Lambuth hosted a 5k color run and 1 mile walk on Saturday.

All proceeds will be donated to Kirkland Cancer Center in Jackson to support patients of West Tennessee.

Organizers say they raised five-thousand dollars in the run and plan to have a color run for years to come.