Community reacts to resignation of Dr. Eric Jones

JACKSON, Tenn.– Three days after Dr. Eric Jones announced he’d be leaving the Jackson-Madison County school district, the community is still reeling.

“It’s disappointing. I hate that we lost a good superintendent. I just think it’s just sad,” Jonathan Mosley said.

Hundreds of comments were left on the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Facebook page, expressing that disappointment, confusion and outrage.

“Obviously I’m a little shocked. I thought he was doing a good job,” Charles Freeman said.

While community members were shocked at Jones’ resignation, one community leader says he wasn’t.

“I think in some respects, this was one of the worst kept secrets in Jackson,” President and CEO of the Jackson Chamber, Kyle Spurgeon said. “If you watch the school board meetings and pay attention through the media, with what has been happening, it was an untenable situation for him. Eric is a great leader, and he was not allowed to lead.”

He says the dysfunction on the school board affects everyone in West Tennessee.

“It also means this community is going to lose out on the ability to attract billions of dollars worth of capital investment,” he said.

Now, he says it’s up to the same community to elect the leaders who will get the job done.

“We were on that track. Dr. Jones and his team laid out that vision. It is up to the community to put folks in place to make those decisions to make sure this is carried out for the benefit of all of us,” Spurgeon said.

See Dr. Jones’ full resignation letter here.