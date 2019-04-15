Madison County starts public budget hearings

JACKSON, Tenn.– Madison County’s budget committee started their annual public hearings to prepare for the 2020 fiscal year.

“Overall goals for the fiscal year is like it is every year, to have a balanced budget with no tax increase.” said Mike Nichols, the finance director for Madison County.

“What we’re always primarily trying to do is work within the money we’re given,” said Doug Stephenson, chairman for the Madison County Budget Committee.

These hearings help the budget committee speak directly to the county’s departments.

“What they do is we ask them to just come and present their budget. This week is primarily, and next Monday, is primarily for getting information for us to make some decisions down the road,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson says there are a few moving parts in the upcoming fiscal year.

“We just paid off $5.5 million early on debt service. It looks like our goal is to pay off $4.5 million next year. With this situation, like I said earlier, with Dr. Jones, trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” Stephenson said. “We have some things going on with the jail that we’re trying to get that up and going.”

He also says that taxpayers should not see a tax increase in 2020, and it’s a matter of putting the money where the county needs it.