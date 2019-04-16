Gibson Co. health forum stresses importance of locally grown foods

MILAN, Tenn. — Local businesses stressed the importance of strengthening the economy through a healthier community.

The Milan mayor’s Health Council and Achieve Team, in collaboration with Gibson County Local Food Network Action Group, hosted a community forum Tuesday.

The topic of the forum was local foods and their potential for strengthening the local economy, supporting healthier people and neighborhoods and revitalizing downtown and rural areas.

Samantha goyret executive director nw tn local food network

“By purchasing food that was grown and produced locally, you’re actually helping the community, and you’re helping yourself. You’re not only getting access to fresh food that’s grown a couple miles down the road from your house, but you’re helping support that farmer,” said Samantha Goyret, the executive director at NWTN Local Food Network.

They say they hope to build bridges between existing farmers and community entities and bring more support to area farmers markets.