Hardin County High School golfer back on course after leg amputation

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–After suffering a traumatic leg injury at four years old, Micah McLin is getting back in the swing of things.

“As a mother, you just want to comfort all the time, and when you can’t do that, it really hurts you,” Tanya Mclin, Micah’s mother, said.

She described her son having pain in his leg, and soon suffering arthritis. So, at just 15-years-old, Micah made a very brave decision.

“I said, ‘I’m in pain, and I think it’s time for it to go,'” Micah said.

The entire school gathered around Micah days before he underwent surgery.

“Without them, I would probably not be the person I am now. I would probably be down,” Micah said.

Hardin County High School and Micah’s parents were proud of him when he was able to come back to the classroom. But now, he isn’t just doing that.

“It felt like I had finally broken through some chains,” Micah said, describing the moment he picked up the golf clubs again.

“His mom sends me a video that he is up there hitting, and I’m like, ‘How in the world is that happening?'” Hardin County High School Golf Coach Dee Morris said.

Micah said it wasn’t without a lot of hard work.

“I was definitely a little wobbly. I had to figure out the swing at first,” he said.

But his coach says it proves who Micah is.

“I was telling the boys the other day you don’t have to be the best golfer on our team, but you can be the hardest working, and I stopped right there and said, ‘No, Micah will be back. You’ll see what hard work is there,'” Morris said.

“Doing it with joy, doing it with laughter, then really it’s just an inspiration, it tells me to keep on going,” Micah said.

Micah’s mother says his new prosthetic leg is on the way.