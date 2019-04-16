Henderson Co. monument dedicated to deceased educator

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A new plaque is unveiled in dedication to a man highly involved in the community.

The Henderson County Sportsplex unveiled a plaque of Jimmy Fesmire.

Fesmire was killed in an car accident in 2017 at the age of 69.

Community members say he was a pillar in the community of Lexington as an educator, sports coach and superintendent.

“We are very proud,” said Debra Fesmire, Jimmy’s wife. “We feel that he is deserving, but he never saw himself as being important in any way. He liked to work hard, he had a work ethic that he wouldn’t believe.”

She adds that Jimmy truly cared about the community.