JMCAACC hears from Jackson mayoral candidates at forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson mayoral candidates addressed the public in another mayoral forum.

The Jackson Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce asked four of the five mayoral candidates several questions.

They were asked questions like, “will the Jackson Madison County Chamber of Commerce provide funding for the African American Chamber of Commerce in their budget?” and, “what will they do to bring more retail business to east Jackson?”

“The whole thing was making sure the candidates had an opportunity to reach out to all facets of the community and, more specifically, the east Jackson community,” JMAACC president Charles Adams said.

All mayoral candidates appeared except for candidate Jimmy Eldrige.