Madison County Ethics Committee: Merriweather violated Code of Ethics

JACKSON, Tenn. — “If he felt it in his heart to apologize, I am never one who would not accept someone’s apology,” said Kathy Vincent, a retired Jackson-Madison County teacher. She sent an email out to all of the Jackson-Madison County School Board members in efforts to support Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.

“And send an email to those who seem to be disagreeing with him, and just a supportive email for Dr. Jones,” Vincent said.

Vincent said she received replies from school board member Morris Merriweather, which she said included threatening language to her family.

In one of the two emails Merriweather sent, he said “Yes, I know you were on the county payroll for a long time, as well as your husband, who now works in purchasing at the finance office.”

“My goal was just to give him my support,” Vincent said.

Since these emails, the Ethics Committee has received complaints accusing Merriweather of violating the Madison County Code of Ethics.

So, the Ethics Committee opened an investigation on the accuser and the accused.

“To receive back the reports of the committee members who interviewed the complaint and the person who was charged in the complaint,” said Michael Steel, Chairman of the Madison County Ethics Committee.

On Tuesday, the committee met to discuss if Merriweather violated the Madison-County Code of Ethics.

“The decision by the committee was unanimous. It was that there was a violation of the code of ethics,” Steel said.

This decision will now be sent to the Madison-County Commission for further determination.

“I appreciate the fact that they took it very seriously, and they investigated both sides,” Vincent said.

After reaching out to Morris Merriweather, he said he did not want to comment on the situation at this time.