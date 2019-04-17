Local church hosts glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It’s almost Easter, and children are already hunting for Easter eggs — glow-in-the-dark ones!

The Lakeview Church in Henderson hosted its first glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt.

More than 40 children in kindergarten through fifth grade participated in different games and raced to find eggs.

They also enjoyed food and fellowship.

“It gives the kids something, a good wholesome family environment, somewhere that is safe where they can hang out and have a good time,” said campus pastor Derek Bodiford.

On Wednesday nights, they have a children’s church service called “Kids View.”