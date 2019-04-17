U.S. 45 Bypass to close Wednesday night, reopen early Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We’re gonna shut the U.S. 45 Bypass down at the interstate,” Nichole Lawrence, TDOT Community Relations Officer, said.

That will start Wednesday night at 8 and run through 6 Thursday morning, so you’ll need to find alternate routes if you’re traveling north or south on the bypass Wednesday night.

“North Highland is a good choice, U.S. 412 is a good choice, just look for those alternative solutions and know before you go,” Lawrence said.

Crews will be installing a metal truss that will hold the stop lights along the bypass, and there will be a few more closures before construction is complete.

“There’s still some paving to do, there’s some striping, and making sure all of that is up,” Lawrence said.

But, TDOT says they hope to have all lanes of the bypass open by the end of May.

Everything is still on track for a June, 2021 completion.

“That includes the widening of the interstate between [exits] 79 and 82, they’re still widening the interstate to three lanes in both directions,” Lawrence said.

Once construction is completely done on the bypass, TDOT will move to the bridge over North Highland to tear it down and then rebuild it.