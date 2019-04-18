Expert gardeners give tips for flourishing summer gardens

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to start thinking about your summer garden.

“The soil is the most important part of your summer planting,” James Wick, nursery manager at Morris Nursery, said. “Make sure you have good loose soil.”

Wick says now would be a good time to add compost to your soil.

For beginners, there are plants that will ease you into gardening.

“Just your basic bell peppers, your sweet banana peppers, jalapenos, those will be your three staples you’ll be successful with,” Wick said. Others easy garden additions include cucumbers and tomatoes.

There are also flowers that will help you master your green thumb.

“Lantana is the work horse of the flowering plant for the summer. It likes it hot and dry,” Wick said.

The biggest mistake gardeners can make is over watering their plants.

“Your roots on the plant both take up the nutrients and water, but they also take up oxygen,” Wick said. “If your soil is waterlogged, your plant is actually not breathing.”

The best advice Wick can give: don’t just buy something because it looks good; do your research.

“If you’re going into a nursery, let them know what your soil is like, what your ability to water is, that will help us pick the right plant for you,” Wick said.