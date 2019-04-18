Jackson church celebrates with holy week services, gives offerings to local charities

JACKSON, Tenn. – Christians and believers gathered for holy week services today.

Those who believe in the death and resurrection of Jesus gathered at Northside Assembly. Everyone gathered to celebrate the work of Jesus Christ and unity.

The president of Lane College, Dr. Logan Hampton spoke during the service.

Those in attendance sang songs of praise and joined in prayer.

The service was then followed by a meal.

“It’s just a great way to get together with other churches and focus on what we have in common, not what separates us,” said Pastor Randy Carter of the Northside Assembly.

Offerings will be divided between Regional Interfaith Association (RIFA) Jackson, Dream Center of Jackson and Birth Choice.