Large donation made to Helping Hand of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A special donation was made to a local community center.

The American Woodmark Foundation presented a $30,000 check to Helping Hand of Humboldt.

“Donation for hiring a case manager,” finance administration assistant Doreen Sawyers said. “Trying to get Helping Hand of Humboldt moved into a new facility and to reach their goal of reaching out to the community.”

Sawyers says she and her team took it upon themselves to make this donation.

“[We] Decided we wanted to make this donation. With the help of our corporate foundation team, we were able to give them the 30,000 dollars they needed for a case manager,” Sawyers said.

Jocelyn Bundy with Helping Hand of Humboldt says the donation is a blessing.

“The feeling of gratitude I have, it’s just overwhelming,” Bundy said. “This is such an enormous blessing for our organization.”

Bundy says the funds will be used to hire a new case manager.

“[It’s] Something that we have never been able to provide for Humboldt and the surrounding areas before,” Bundy said.

Helping Hand organizers say the case manager will will help attack the root of poverty and help rebuild people’s lives.