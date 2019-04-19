Local high school football team raises money for athletic teams

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – Rain and cool temperatures didn’t stop one local high school football team from raising funds to support school athletics. Football players with the Humboldt Vikings really got cookin’ Friday by selling chicken and ribs to the community to raise funds for the school’s athletic teams.

“The football team, track team, baseball, softball, and all athletics of Humboldt funds will go toward them,” said Chancelor Baskerville, Vice President of the Booster Club at Humboldt High School.

“Things that have to occur with athletics, such as equipment,” said Athletic Director, George Yarbro. “Certain things that go on regarding our facility and we try to improve them the best way we can.”

“I love helping out the community as much as I possibly can so it’s a good cause and I am just happy to help out wherever,” said customer, Christian Williams.

Devin Epperson is a senior and says it’s his last fundraiser with the school.

“Good guys to play with. I am enjoying my last season as a senior. Good communities and good guys to play with,” said Epperson.

Baskersville says he wants to thank the community for their support.

“Special thank you to Tyson Foods for their donation and sponsorship of this event. Everyone who came out and supported us and we look forward to making this an annual event,” said Baskerville.