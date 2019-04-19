School Board Members discuss school voucher bill

JACKSON, Tenn. — House Bill 939, also known as the school voucher bill, has been going through several changes lately.

“The administration and legislature has heard the concerns and I think that’s part of how this gets changed,” said Madison County Representative Chris Todd.

Earlier this week, some Jackson-Madison County school board members along with Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones, met with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to discuss solutions.

“We were all expressing our disappointment that education saving account vouchers are progressing as they are and the damage that they might tend to do,” said JMCSS school board member Wayne Arnold.

A day after the school board met with Governor Lee, Jackson-Madison county was removed as a school system who would be affected by the voucher bill.

“I celebrated on Wednesday when Madison County was removed from the bill, but I also felt sad for my friends in all these other counties because if it’s not good for Madison County then it’s not good for the rest of the state of Tennessee,” said JMCSS board member Shannon Stewart.

While Jackson-Madison county is no longer on the bill, Rep. Todd says nothing is set in stone.

“We still are a little ways off from having a final bill to vote on,” said Rep. Todd.

On Monday, the Jackson-Madison County Education Association will be holding a vigil for the vouchers.

They will be releasing balloons and encourage everyone to dress in black.