Education advocates hold vigil to oppose school vouchers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents held a vigil Monday to oppose school vouchers. The event was organized by the Jackson-Madison County Education Association.

Early last week, school board members met with Gov. Bill Lee to discuss any kind of solution in regards to the House Bill 939 school voucher bill that would create an education savings account program using public money. This would allow parents to send children to private schools using that money.

The bill was met with plenty of opposition and still needs to go through the house Government Operations Committee before going on the floor.

During the vigil, balloons were released and those in attendance wore black to show their opposition to school vouchers.

