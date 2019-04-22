Old Hickory Rotary Club awards scholarships to local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several lucky students were given scholarships Monday.

Old Hickory Rotary Club distributed scholarships to seven worthy high school students. They selected the students and awarded them $1,000 each.

This is a community service project that they have done for the past 30 years.

“This is one of the main projects that we use to give back to the Jackson community,” Old Hickory Rotary Club President Sabrina Young said.

The scholarship is open to all public and private schools.