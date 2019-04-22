TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation takes part in Earth Day cleanup

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation of Jackson is holding a three-day Earth Day cleanup event this week.

On Monday, they were on Perry Switch Road in Jackson cleaning the area between the south fork of the Forked Deer River, Bond Creek, Meridian Creek and associated wetlands and roadways.

The city of Jackson sponsored their efforts with gloves, vests and lunch.

“We’re trying to set an example, and we hope as the cars go by today they’ll be less likely to throw something in the ditch,” Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers said.

They will be on Garland Road in Henderson on Tuesday cleaning the wetlands associated with the south fork of the Forked Deer River in that area.

Chester County Solid Waste and Recycling will sponsor the event, handing out vests, bags and lunch to participants.