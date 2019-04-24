Lynda Tanner Murchison, age 73, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, April 21, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Funeral Services for Ms. Murchison will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Hickory Withe First Baptist Church with Bro. Dave Biter officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Tennessee. A visitation for Ms. Murchison will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Ms. Murchison was born November 2, 1945 in Savannah, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Grady Tanner and Helen Price Tanner. She was a graduate of Hardin County High School in Savannah and was a former resident of Huntsville, Alabama where she was a member of Whitesburg Baptist Church for 35 years. She was most recently a resident of Arlington, Tennessee, and was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. Ms. Murchison was employed as an accountant for many years. She served on the Board of Directors of Friends of Nazareth. She enjoyed serving on mission trips, quilting, oil painting, sewing and reading.

Ms. Murchison is survived by two daughters, Michelle Pattat (Clayton) of Arlington, TN, Wendy Murchison of Munford, TN; two sisters, Sue Benson of Savannah, TN, Dorothy Tanner of Savannah, TN; four grandchildren, Tyler Pattat (Caroline), Avery Pattat (fiancé, Valeria Torres), Eli Pattat, Talan Poyner; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mickey Sanford.

Members of Ms. Murchison’s Sunday School class at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Friends of Nazareth, 3482 Keith Bridge Road # 215, Cumming, GA 30041 or at www.FriendsOfNazareth.org.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.