TDOT planning work on US 45 By-pass April 26-27

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will have crews out this weekend working towards a much anticipated ending.

There will be a full closure of the US 45 By-pass at the I-40 interchange while crews install a new sign truss across all north and southbound lanes of the by-pass, as well as paving.

Starting Friday, April 26, from 8 p.m. through Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m., associated interstate ramps will have intermittent closures.

And on Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. one lane of the I-40 east and westbound between mile markers 79-81 will be closed for construction activities.

“When all of this weekend work is completed, you will have three lanes north and south bound of the U.S. 45 by-pass,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said.

New signals will be operating with turn lanes on the US 45 By-pass, along with new on and off interstate ramps and the re-opened east and westbound ramps at exits 80A and 80B.