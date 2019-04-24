Woman gets 90th birthday surprise in local courtroom

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman known for her work with female inmates at the jail is celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday.

The community threw Cornelia Tiller a surprise birthday party in Judge Don Allen’s courtroom.

“I hadn’t told anybody this! Well, I’m 90 years old. I should be used to all the surprises. I’m so excited to be 90 years old,” Tiller said.

After the surprise, the court held a mock case for her.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris dressed up as a bailiff, and Attorney General Jody Pickens accused her of several crimes, including transporting an alligator and bringing contraband to the female prisoners — all in good fun.

Tiller immediately pleaded guilty, but that’s OK because the entire jury knew her and found her not guilty.