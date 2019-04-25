Inmate from West TN caught after fleeing work detail in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a county jail inmate who drove off in a truck has been captured in northeast Mississippi.

Local news outlets report that 42-year-old Robert Gene Heath of Adamsville, Tennessee, was stopped Wednesday night in Alcorn County. He ran into the woods and was caught several hours later.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said Wednesday that Heath was serving a three-week sentence for shoplifting. Heath was taken to the DeSoto County school district’s bus maintenance facility where he was supposed to wash buses and change tires. Officials say Heath, in his first day on the work detail, fled in a district-owned pickup truck.

Heath is likely to face additional criminal charges.