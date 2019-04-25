Funeral Services for Issac Lee “Flournoy” Luster, age 67, will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.

Mr. Luster died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Luster will begin Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Luster will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.