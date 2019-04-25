Local art program celebrates work of veterans, helps express stories

JACKSON, Tenn. — A program and reception featuring a selection of works of art was held in downtown Jackson Thursday.

Students of the American Art Academy and the Brainbow Creative Memory Care Program presented the event, “Operation Freedom Warriors: A Pathway for Military Veterans Through Art.”

Organizers say the unique pieces of art express untold stories by military veterans and their family members.

They also explain how the art is helping veterans in other ways.

“It’s basically you save one person, you’ll save the whole world. So we didn’t have have the intention that this would happen, but it happens automatically when you start caring about people and start listing to their stories,” American Art Academy founder Frank Poppelaars said.

Organizers say the selected works of art, which have been on display at Jackson City Hall all month long, were also for sale.