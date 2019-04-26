Funeral services for Inell Rivers Melton, age 67, will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksburg, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Melton died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Henderson County Community Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mrs. Melton will begin Monday evening April 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksburg, TN. Mrs. Melton will lie-in-state at Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922