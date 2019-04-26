Jacob Barker Music Fest kicks off, continues April 27

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Families, friends and fans gathered for live music for a good cause.

Everyone was celebrating the fourth annual Jacob Barker Music Festival at the Amp in downtown Jackson.

The two-day fundraiser began in 2015 after 3-year-old Jacob Barker was diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

The event raises money for the Jacob Barker Foundation and helps sponsor children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“They can want a horse or they could want to go to Hawaii, whatever it is, they get. So it’s very important to me and my family and everybody that’s on the planning committee to make sure that we’re successful, so we can sponsor a child,” said Ronnie Barker, Jacob’s father.

Guests also enjoyed a silent auction and BBQ.

If you missed tonight’s performances, Day 2 of the music fest is scheduled for Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m.

For a list of performers, head to our website and click “Seen on 7”.