Louise Spees Deaton Reeves, age 84, resident of Southaven, Mississippi, former resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Eldon Dewitt Reeves, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 219 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Reeves will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Stephen White, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Reeves will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Louise was born May 3, 1934 in Paducah, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Earlie Lee Spees and Bessie Lee Petway Spees. She received her nursing degree from Memphis State in 1968 and was employed with Baptist Hospital Systems as a registered nurse for over 30 years. She was a former resident of Memphis and was a member of Leawood Baptist Church for over 30 years before moving to Somerville and became a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. Louise loved going to church and Sunday School. She was married May 11, 1988 to Eldon Dewitt Reeves, who preceded her in death on December 23, 2016. Mr. and Mrs. Reeves loved riding motorcycles and were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed singing, dancing, volunteer work, traveling, gardening, birdwatching and going for walks.

Mrs. Reeves is survived by two daughters, Susan Deaton of Southaven, MS, Tina Lawrence of Lakeland, TN; her stepson, Michael Reeves of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Olivia Lawrence (Steven), Courtney Quatrara (Nic), Corey Reeves (Heather); and four great-grandchildren, Anna Quatrara, Ella Quatrara, Joe Quatrara and Vivian Terry.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 713 S. Mendenhall Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38117.

