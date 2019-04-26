McNairy Co. Sheriff responds to allegations of racism among law enforcement

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. — Earlier this week, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a news conference alleging that McNairy County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Shipman “liked” a racist post on social media.

“Deputy Shipman has been absolutely drug through the ringer on the allegation that he liked the comment that was posted on Facebook,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

Sheriff Buck adds that is not the full story.

“The deputy never ‘liked’ the comment. He “‘wow’d’ the comment, and I’m not that great with social media, but there is a considerable difference in the meaning of ‘liking’ something versus ‘wowing’ something,” Sheriff Buck said.

Sheriff Buck says that no one from the NAACP reached out to the McNairy County Sheriff’s office before or after their news conference to ask for their side of the story.

“I don’t believe that the Sheriff’s office employs anybody that’s racist,” Sheriff Buck said. “We’re a very open office here, and if anybody ever has any issues or any concerns come see us. And in this case, they didn’t.”

Monroe Woods, the Vice President of the Tennessee State Conference division of the NAACP, confirmed that they have not yet reached out to the McNairy County Sheriff’s office about the allegations against Deputy Shipman.

The NAACP released a statement saying they will be following up with the Sheriff to discuss this issue further.