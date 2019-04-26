Titan Medical Manufacturing to locate new operation in Henderson County

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee was in West Tennessee Friday along with other state officials for Titan Medical Manufacturing’s announcement that the company will locate new operations in Henderson County.

The medical care manufacturer will invest $7.5 million and create 87 new jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The new operations in Lexington represent Titan Medical’s second location in Tennessee, with another facility located in Bartlett.

Established in 2009, Titan Medical is a privately held company that specializes in the manufacture of high quality, close-tolerance instrumentation and implants for the medical device industry, the release says.

