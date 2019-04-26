World’s Biggest Fish Fry kicks off with parade

PARIS, Tenn. — The weather was perfect for a parade Friday.

People of all ages had smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the parade at the World’s Biggest Fish Fry in Paris, Tennessee.

“All the horses and bands, and all the faces we haven’t seen in a long time. People come in from all over different places just to see this,” parade attendant Janis Barnes said.

“The parades, the beautiful people in the audience, just home,” Paris resident Carrye Webb said.

One of those people, Cindy Lapp, was very excited about her first experience at the fish fry.

“What I’m really looking forward to is the catfish race tomorrow. I’m going to enter,” Lapp said.

“You set the catfish in the trough there, and there’s about five or six rows there, and whichever one takes off to the other end wins,” parade goer Bubba said. The catfish race does feature live catfish in the trough. Bubba says his catfish is going to win the race.

But the people of Paris are doing more than parading and racing the catfish. They’re eating it too.

“Eat it, dip it in some ketchup, and go on with it,” Barnes said.

“Just as much as possible and as often as I can get it,” Webb said.

“I might like it if it’s fried,” Lapp said.

After the parade, the people are going to go out and get some of that fabulous fried catfish.

Saturday, Paris will be hosting catfish racing at 10:30 a.m.

They will have a fish fry at Kissell Fairgrounds from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.