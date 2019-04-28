A local organization helps youth with self confidence

JACKSON, Tenn– Pearls and Pumps is the theme for the Jackson Chapter Jack and Jill of America event, as their youth took the runway.

“There was no certain attire, we just want to build their confidence and that’s part of what Jack and Jill does,” said President Betty Brown.

Youth from ages 2-18 participated in the fashion show for a great cause.

“Were having a mothers charity luncheon and youth fashion show, and were raising money to give to our Jack and Jill of America Foundation and a local charity,” said Vice President Wendy Braxter Rhyne.

President of Jack and Jill Betty Brown said they encourage their youth to be themselves.

“You know instill our youth to be confident in who they are so that they can participate in any, in the future they will be able to speak openly,” said Brown.

15 year-old Kelvin Rhyne said he has gained a lot from being in the program.

“It’s a lot of stuff, like they teach you how to carry yourself, how to present yourself stuff like that,” said member Kelvin Rhyne.

Leaders of Jack and Jill hope this event will peak the interest of new people.

“We want anybody who could possibly be interested in our organization that has a child between the age of 2-18 to say oh that’s a good organization I would want my child and my family to be in this,” said Rhyne.

Some of the proceeds will go to the Dream Center in Jackson.