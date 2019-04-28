Local church celebrates 50th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. – Saturday was a day of celebration for one Jackson church.

“We’re here to celebrate Gods faithfulness to and through this church,” said Pastor Randy Carter.

It was a big day of celebration at Northside Assembly Church. They celebrated their 50th anniversary. The celebration is held to commemorate the church’s past. The church invited former pastors to the celebration. It was also a way of reconnecting with former and current pastors.

“We’re going to look to the past and the founding pastors here along with two other pastors,” said Carter. “Then we are going to be casting some vision for the future because we think the best days are still ahead.”

They celebrated with special music, sang songs of praise and joined in prayer with one another.

“I believe the lord has given me a special message for the day. Northside has always felt like we were in our city for our city for the early days. For the past 50 years we’ve tried to build on that kind of legacy and foundation that they laid,” said Carter.