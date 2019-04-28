Organized walk at JSCC benefits March of Dimes

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization hosted a walk to raise awareness for premature births. Hundreds of people gathered at the Jackson State Community College to take part in the March for Babies walk. Those in attendance walked one mile to show their support for the organization.

The Jackson March for Babies is the March of Dimes’ premier fundraising event that benefits babies in West Tennessee.

It also brings together families and volunteers, all raising money so that babies are born happy and healthy.

Organizers say it’s a fun time for families and also a good way to show support for a good cause.

“We like to have a celebration, and this is about overcoming the obstacles with premature birth,” said Sarah Estes, the chairperson for the walk.

All proceeds will go to the March of Dimes.