Cecil Clark Grose, age 59, resident of Mason, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Grose will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 with Bro. Dave Biter of Oakland officiating. A visitation for Mr. Grose will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Cecil was born September 4, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Hastings Norman Grose and Joyce Neal Morgan Grose. He was a graduate of Millington High School Class of 1979 and was employed as a truck driver and plumber. He was of the Southern Baptist faith and enjoyed deer, duck and squirrel hunting.

Cecil is survived by his son, Daniel Grose (Rachael) of Memphis, TN; his sister, Patty Hopper (Bill) of Mason, TN; two brothers, Ricky Barnhart (Elaine) of Brownsville, TN, Michael Grose (Daphne) of Saulsbury, TN; and three grandchildren, Jameson D. Grose, Hudson H. Grose and August F. Grose.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.