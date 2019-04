1 airlifted in South Highland crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police confirm one person has been airlifted to Memphis and another transported to a local hospital after a Monday morning crash on South Highland Avenue.

The crash occurred near the Highway 18 intersection.

Police say the crash primarily involved two vehicles while a third vehicle received minor damage.

There is not yet word on the extent of the injuries.

